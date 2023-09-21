Emotional Reunion: Cuban Announcer Marisela Alfonso Madrigal Reunites with Son in Canary Islands

Headline: Cuban Announcer Marisela Alfonso Madrigal Reunites with Son After Almost Five Years Apart

The Cuban announcer, Marisela Alfonso Madrigal, had an emotional reunion with her son in the Canary Islands on Wednesday after being separated for nearly five years. The heartwarming event was shared on social media, as Madrigal announced her departure from the José Martí International Airport, which has become a symbol of hope for many Cubans.

Madrigal, known for her humorous and ironic style, posted several photos of her departure, receiving over 300 comments of well-wishes and rejoicing for her journey. Hours later, she uploaded a video capturing the touching moment when she tightly embraced her son.

Expressing her gratitude to the Virgencita de la Caridad del Cobre, Madrigal wrote, “Today I hug my son after almost five years without seeing him. Thank you, Virgencita, for your blessings. This is a Yotutazo of Grandeur!”

In the video, Madrigal also included some playful “instructions” for her friend who would stay at her house in Cuba during her visit. She advised her friend to close the house to prevent burglaries, continue with errands, and keep her informed about blackouts. With her characteristic irony, Madrigal added, “Don’t worry, I’ll help you. Bring candles and a lantern.”

Before boarding the plane, Madrigal admitted feeling nervous and asked her Venezuelan seatmates if she could take their travel pillow, jokingly remarking, “Oh, the Cuban always thinking about tomorrow!”

The emotional reunion between Madrigal and her son, topped off with her son’s loving phrase, “Mamuca in the Canary Islands!” touched the hearts of many. Commentators congratulated Madrigal, expressed their sadness for the separation of Cuban families, and shared their desires to experience such reunions themselves.

The videos capturing emotional reunions between Cuban emigrants and their families have become a genre on their own. These surprise visits, characterized by tight hugs at airports around the world, never fail to evoke genuine emotions. The migration crisis in recent years has transformed family reunions into poignant moments that resonate with thousands of Cuban citizens, regardless of where they reside.

Last year, in a heartfelt post, Madrigal revealed that she had not seen her son for three years, expressing her devastation at witnessing Cuba’s decline and her son’s decision to search for a better future elsewhere. However, after nearly a year and a half, Marisela Alfonso Madrigal was fortunate enough to overcome that pain and finally have an emotionally charged reunion with her beloved son.

