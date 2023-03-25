Home World EMOTN N1 1080p LED home theater projector officially licensed Netflix
by admin
On the occasion of the presentation article of the Xiaomi 2S I mentioned the upcoming arrival of a second entry-level LED model and here it is: the EMOTN N1.

If this brand does not mean anything to you, know that behind this new label hides the manufacturer Dangbei who has decided to tackle the European market with the marketing of a first LED LCD projector with Full HD 1080p resolution.

Emotn N1
Projector remote control and power supply

Positioned at less than €500 (exactly €499 with an introductory offer that includes a €50 reduction coupon), the EMOTN N1 offers the particularity of benefiting from an official Netflix license. This allows direct access to the famous streaming channel without an external source. Prime Video and Youtube are also present.

Emotn N1
Features EMOTN N1

Its LED light source must offer a maximum of 500 ANSI Lumens. This new model supports HDR-10 signals. Thanks to Dolby Audio technology and the two built-in 5 watt speakers, it can be used independently.

The Emotn N1 has ToF (Time-of-Flight) autofocus and automatic keystone correction.

Emotn N1
EMOTN N1 connectors

Designed with versatile connectivity including HDMI, USB, WiFi and Bluetooth, the Emotn N1 allows users to connect it to various devices. The built-in bracket at the bottom of the projector allows the projection angle to be adjusted up to 12 degrees. The Emotn N1 also boasts a lifespan of 30,000 hours and a noise level of 26dB.

Emotn N1
EMOTN N1 tripod

See you soon on the blog to discover his test bench.

