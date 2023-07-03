Emperor Qianlong’s Heartfelt Painting: Celebrating his Mother’s Birthday at Hong Kong Palace Museum

Title: Emperor Qianlong’s Heartfelt Gesture: A Painting to Celebrate His Mother’s Birthday

The Hong Kong Palace Museum is celebrating its first anniversary on July 3 since its grand opening. Over the past year, the museum has welcomed over 1.2 million visitors, showcasing the richness of Chinese traditional culture and contributing to the enhancement of Hong Kong’s cultural self-confidence.

As part of the museum’s extensive collection, one exhibit has caught the attention of many visitors. The painting, entitled “Three Shou as Friends Axis,” holds deep significance as it was created by Emperor Qianlong for his mother, the Empress Dowager Chongqing, when he was 38 years old and she was celebrating her 57th birthday.

The painting, a testament to the Emperor’s love and respect for his mother, embodies his most sincere birthday wishes. It has become a national treasure, capturing the heartwarming relationship between a mother and her son.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum, through its efforts to showcase such precious relics, aims to bridge the gap between mainland China and Hong Kong, promoting cultural exchange and facilitating the continued inheritance of Chinese civilization. Both Hong Kong citizens and tourists from around the world have had the opportunity to appreciate these beautiful and culturally significant artifacts up close, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for Chinese traditional culture.

The anniversary of the Hong Kong Palace Museum is a momentous occasion, marking a year of successful cultural exchange and celebration. It stands as a testament to the power of art and culture in uniting people and fostering a sense of identity and pride.

The video accompanying this article, “Special Planning for the 26th Anniversary of Hong Kong’s Return to China·Hong Kong Forbidden City·National Treasure Talk To You⑤,” delves further into the story behind the painting, providing insights from experts and historians.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum expresses its gratitude for the continuous support and acknowledges all those who have contributed to its success. With its commitment to sharing Chinese cultural heritage, the museum aims to continue providing a platform for the promotion and preservation of traditional art and artifacts for generations to come.

In conclusion, Emperor Qianlong’s thoughtful painting for his mother’s birthday serves as a vivid reminder of the deep bond between a mother and child. As the Hong Kong Palace Museum commemorates its one-year anniversary, it continues to serve as a beacon of cultural pride and unity, showcasing the beauty of Chinese traditional culture to the world.

