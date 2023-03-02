Home World Employees of the Korea Railway Corporation privately checked BTS RM’s personal information 18 times in 3 years, and ended up miserable after being discovered- KSD 韩星网(星)
Employees of the Korea Railway Corporation privately checked BTS RM’s personal information 18 times in 3 years, and ended up miserable after being discovered- KSD 韩星网(星)

2023-03-02

RM, a member of BTS, vomited bitterness about being peeped at his personal information.

On the 1st, RM updated his personal ig story and posted a screenshot of a news report. In the picture, it is written that the staff of the Korean Railway Corporation browsed the RM ticket information privately. Not long ago, A, who worked in the IT business of the Korea Railway Corporation, took advantage of his position to browse RM ticket information, addresses, and phone numbers privately 18 times in the three years since 2019. Mr. A works in the ticket reservation and sales department, and has a great opportunity to get in touch with customer information. The reason why the commune was able to find out A was because other staff members reported that A “went to see the person after peeking at RM’s appointment”.

A person from the commune said: “Although the employee browsed the passenger’s information privately, he did not disclose it to the public. After this incident, our agency developed a function that pops up a pop-up window when browsing personal information and fills in the reason for browsing.” Person A said: “I am a fan of RM, and I checked his personal information out of curiosity, and I already knew it was wrong.” In addition, the Korea Railway Corporation has punished A and dismissed him from his post.

Seeing that his information was checked for no reason, RM also expressed his helplessness. He took a screenshot of the relevant information and added the emoji of “^^;;” (wry smile). RM is a well-known art lover in the idol world. He often travels alone by train to other places to see art exhibitions. Fans who learned of this were very angry and left messages saying: “Please respect the lives of artists”, “Now even trains can’t be casual. Sit down” and so on.

