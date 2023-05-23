Home » Empoli Juventus Round 36 Serie A | Sport
Empoli Juventus Round 36 Serie A | Sport

Empoli Juventus Round 36 Serie A

Another bad news for Juventus fans.

For the team from Turin, the victory in tonight’s game was imperative, and with the defeat, they distanced themselves from the Champions League and put into question their participation in any European competition next season.

Empoli took the lead in the 17th minute when Francesco Caputo shot from the penalty spot. In the 22nd minute Sebastian Lupert scored for 2:0, which was the final result of this half.

In the second half, the home team continued where they left off in the first, and it was already 3:0 in the 48th minute. The shooter was again Kaputo.

He reduced it to 3:1 Federico Kjeza in the 85th minute of the match, to set the final score Picoli in the third minute of stoppage time. By the way, this is the first time this season that the Empoli team managed to score four goals and the first victory over Juventus at home, in the league, since 1999.

After 36 games played, Juventus occupies the seventh position with 59 points, i.e. five points less than the fourth-placed Milan team. Sixth-placed Roma has more points, while Atalanta has two more points and is currently in fifth position.

It’s time for Juventus for the Champions League now needed to beat Milan in the next round and Udinese in the last round. In addition, the “Rossoneri” must not celebrate even in the last round against Verona.

Even that won’t be enough for the “old lady”, in case Roma or Atalanta get two wins in the last two rounds of Serie A. In the last two rounds, “Vučica” plays against Fiorentina and Spezia, while Atalanta first visits Inter, and then hosts Monza.

