Starts strong right away Empoli with a razor blow on a free kick by Marin that goes out at the edge of the goal defended by Silvestri. Udinese’s first ring comes on the 21st minute from a corner: Perisan holes and Biol he is unable to rebut on the net under the goal, with the ball slamming on his chest and ending up wide on the back. Great opportunity in the 23rd minute again for the Friulians: Ehizibue fishing with a large game-changing insertion of amenities who tows in the area and with his right strikes towards the mirror: Parisi’s intervention on the line is amazing, saving a goal already scored.

Second part of the first half in clear growth for the guests who are still close to the advantage in the 34th minute: nice cross from Pereyra who finds the header Success, who anticipates Ismajli, but is not lucid in framing the goal defended by Perisan. Sensational chance for Empoli at the end of the first half: from a free-kick, from a tight angle, Marin finds Satriano who spins his head, but on his way he finds a super intervention by Silvestri. Caputo arrives on the rebuttal and misses the net from two meters away. Here ends a pleasant first fraction, with two teams that didn’t spare themselves and ran at full speed for 45 minutes. Udinese surely must take advantage of the many opportunities granted to be able to win this match. Now let’s not waste time and let’s move on to the second part of the meeting <<