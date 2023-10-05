Empoli-Udinese | Andreazzoli does the counting: 4 unavailable for tomorrow

The Tuscan coach will have to give up four important players for the fundamental match tomorrow evening at 6.30 pm

Empoli-Udinese will be an inside or outside match for both teams. Tomorrow at 6.30 pm it will be the match at the Carlo Castellani-Computer Gross Arena, which will open the 8th day of Serie A. A match in which, after the draw with Genoa, getting a result is of primary importance. Not only Andrea Sottil but also Aurelio Andreazzoli has to deal with absences. Just like last Sunday, at this moment the choices are a bit limited, especially in defense, even if the recovery Ismail (already called up to Bologna) with three more days of training in his legs he returns to threaten Walukiewicz to support Luperto in the center of defense.

Empoli with 4 absences

—

There are 4 players who are going to withdraw for the match on Friday 6th at Castellani. Pezzella due to the fracture of the right peroneal malleolus (we will see him on the pitch again in 2024), Caprile due to a muscular problem that still keeps him out of the pitch, Maldini has suffered an ailment and is in doubt for the match against Udinese and In the end Bereszynskiwho is also struggling with muscle problems.

