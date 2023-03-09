The League has announced who will be the referee who will direct the match between Friuli and Tuscany, valid for the twenty-sixth round of the championship

The bianconeri are back to work to prepare for Saturday’s match at 15 against Empoli. The opponent, despite the last defeat in the league against Monza, arrives at this match in good condition, with Cambiaghi and Satriano in great shape. Sottil expects a test of character from her, especially in response to the latest draws. Empoli for its part wants to react to the latest releases and has no intention of being stopped by the black and whites. Meanwhile the Lega decided who will referee the important challenge.

For this very important match for the Friulians, a rookie referee has been chosen who will referee in the top division starting this season. The chosen race director is Francis Cosso of the Reggio Calabria section. At his side will be assistants Rocca and Raspoliniwhile the fourth man will be Marchetti. He will be there at the Var by Martin while Avar will be Di Paolo.

Previous — The race director Cosso he has only one precedent with Udinese, that of the first round match of the Italian Cup on 5 August 2022 between Udinese-Feralpi Salò which finished 2-1. Instead, he crossed theEmpoli 2 times, for a balance of 1 draw and 1 defeat for the Tuscans. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. The captain ready to return <<

