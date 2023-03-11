This afternoon’s match is almost upon us and one of the most important players has thought of presenting the match: Bijol

Today we take the field and there is for Udinese only an achievable result: the final victory. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to have its say again in the championship, given that a placement in Europe is still achievable. Before the match, one of the most important players thought about expressing his opinion on this challenge from inside or outside, we are talking about Jaka Bijol. Don’t miss all of his words on this challenge that will see him as the protagonist regardless, given that we are talking about one of the essential defenders in the formation of the coach originally from Turin. Let’s move on to the declarations of the central.

“Today is one very important game for our team. Over the course of this week we’ve done a really good job and we’re ready for the kick-off.” Bijol made it clear to everyone that despite missing out on victory, the team continues to give its all on the pitch to try to achieve the best possible results. The Slovenian centre-back also added that all the opponents’ weaknesses have been analyzed in depth, but that when he takes the field, his goal is only to give everything for the team and also for his teammates. here.

"I'm fine, as is the team. We are all together here in Empoli to win". With this sentence the centre-back also clarifies the team's idea that has a great desire to win again and in fact today has almost the obligation to leave Castellani with the three points in his pocket. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest on the choices that the two technicians could make.The official formations are about to come out, but here are also the ballots that must be dissolved. The probable formations of Empoli and Udinese

March 11 – 14:08

