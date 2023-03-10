The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. The point on the choices of the technicians in view of the match

Paolo Zanetti and Andrea Sottil they are ready to battle it out on the pitch ahead of the next championship match. Two teams that are completing a good championship, even if the seasons have been carried out in two completely different ways. The bianconeri need a victory as a minimum requirement to continue dreaming of a European placement. This year’s can be defined as a positive year, but one that is leaving many remorse. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go straight to analyzing probable lineups tomorrow afternoon. Here are all the decisions of the two technicians in view of the match that will be played at the Castellani di Empoli.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Samuel Perisan; Petar Stojanovic, Adrien Ismajli, Sebastiano Luperto, Fabiano Parisi; Daniel Akpa Akpro, Razvar Marin, Filippo Bandinelli; Tommaso Baldanzi, Francesco Caputo, Martin Satriano.Coach: Paolo Zanetti

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Roberto Pereyra, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beto.Coach: Andrea Sottil.

These are the probable formations according to what filters from the training fields. Now let’s see all the possible ballots that the two technicians are trying to dissolve.

All doubts — To date, there are still some doubts for the Bianconeri to resolve. The first is certainly the one concerning the right side, at the moment the returner seems to be the favorite Kingsley Ehizibue. After the test in Bergamo, however, too Festy Ebosele he wants to play his cards and earn more minutes on a playing field. At the same time there is also another big question mark and that concerns the attack where Success is clearly favored, but Thauvin is eager to find and play a few more minutes than usual. He also does not miss the Juventus coach statements. Find out how Udinese has prepared for this match and above all if captain Roberto Pereyra will be there. Sottil's press conference

