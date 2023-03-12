The Juventus team won a key match for a place in Europe. Here are the goalkeeper’s words after the match

Udinese the coup did it last summer, when Atalanta took Musso and he arrived from Verona Marco Silvestri. The goalkeeper born in 1991 immediately became essential and with good performances he won the trust of teammates and coaches. The Bianconeri have found a top player in goal, capable not only of being a goalkeeper but also of being a real leader in the locker room.

In Empoli’s victory there is also the signing of Marco Silvestri, decisive on more than one occasion. The Juventus goalkeeper analyzed the match after the match: “I’m very happy, I’m much happier when parades are needed. Today we won. A goal in that situation would have weighed heavily. Today we didn’t go down and this gave us the strength to restart in the second half with a great attitude and allowed us to bring it home”.

Silvestri's words — The Friulian number one then returned to Sotti's words pronounced at the end of the draw with Spezia, the true watershed of the Juventus season: "We had to see it in a positive way his outburst. I said that his words were there, in fact there was the change of mindset. We improved a lot in being meaner, all together and we brought home a great result. If we are focused, it is hard to beat our defense. We must continue in this spirit, carefully". Now you can't lose all the grades cast yesterday afternoon. Here are the Empoli-Udinese report cards

