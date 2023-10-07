Empoli-Udinese / Sottil: “I don’t think about the trust of the club”

The match between Udinese and Empoli ends with yet another draw this year. Here are Mr. Sottil’s statements in the conference

At the end of the match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and coach Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli. Here are the statements from the Juventus coach.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 6 – 9.09pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

