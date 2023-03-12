The Friulian team returns to victory against Zanetti’s Empoli, in the meantime we see the focus on the Bianconeri’s man of the match

In recent weeks there have been several questions about what is undoubtedly one of the most important players in the Friuli team. Rodrigo Becao he was providing lower performances compared to what he has accustomed us to since the beginning of the season and above all during the past year. Yesterday afternoon, however, he did everything possible to give this season a clear turnaround. The central defender of Udinese, in fact, provided a great performance in marking and in attack, putting the Tuscan rearguard in difficulty from the first minute, sealed by the goal that led to his victory. Which is why he took the man of the match award according to the editorial staff of MondoUdinese and beyond. Now let’s go see performance in detail of the Juventus player.

Practically perfect performance in defense. The central green and gold, from the outset has made it clear that today he would not have gone from his parts. Well in advance of Caputo, but also good at leading the whole rearguard with the right times, today the protagonist of one solid proof. Finally the goalwhich uncorks the match and gives away those three points that Udine had been missing for over a month.

Now the renewal — With the league ending in early June, there are still four months left for the e Becao so that we can continue to win together. Then we will have to think about the renewal of the contract, expiring in 2024 and with several top clubs on his trail, as told by the player's agent himself. Quickly changing the subject, don't lose all the grades awarded yesterday afternoon. Here are the Empoli-Udinese report cards

