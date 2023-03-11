In less than an hour we’ll be on the playing field for what is a match not to be missed at all. Here are the official lineups

Paolo Zanetti and Andrea Sottil they are ready to battle it out on the pitch ahead of the next championship match. Two teams that are playing a good championship, even if the seasons have been carried out in two completely different ways. The bianconeri need a victory as a minimum requirement to continue dreaming of a European placement. This year’s can be defined as a positive year, but one that is leaving many remorse. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to analyze the official lineups of the match of this afternoon. Here are all the decisions of the two technicians in view of the match which will start in an hour at the Castellani in Empoli.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Samuel Perisan; Petar Stojanovic, Adrien Ismajli, Sebastiano Luperto, Fabiano Parisi; Daniel Akpa Akpro, Razvar Marin, Filippo Bandinelli; Tommaso Baldanzi, Francesco Caputo, Martin Satriano.Coach: Paolo Zanetti

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez; Kingsley Ehizibue, Roberto Pereyra, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beto.Coach: Andrea Sottil.

All doubts — Solved all the last doubts for the bianconeri. The first was the one that concerned the right lateral, with Kingsley Ehizibue which takes its place back on the side lane. Even Festy Ebosele would have liked to play his cards from 1′, but he has to be satisfied with a possible substitute from the bench. In attack once again chosen the pair Beto-Success. Don't miss the Juventus coach statements. Find out how Udinese has prepared for this match and above all if captain Roberto Pereyra will be there. Sottil's press conference

