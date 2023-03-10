Saturday afternoon’s meeting is getting closer and closer. Don’t miss out on all the encounters leading up to this challenge

Tomorrow afternoon we go down to the playing field for a very challenging match against Empoli by Paolo Zanetti. We’re talking about a challenge that could say a lot about this season and that will help the team find what it has been missing for too long: success. No other results are allowed against Empoli other than the final victory. There is talk of two high-level teams who want to continue climbing the standings, but tomorrow afternoon’s match for Udinese is an inside-out clash. Any result that does not bring home the final three points would be considered the end of the games for the race for Europe. Now, let’s not waste any more time and go and see all of the above between these two teams.

Tomorrow afternoon will be challenge number 34 between Paolo Zanetti’s team and Andrea Sottil’s The two teams have faced each other (at the moment) 17 times at the Friuli or Dacia Arena and 16 times at the Castellani di Empoli. Overall, the Bianconeri are clearly ahead in terms of results, given that they managed to bring home success in a good way 14 occasions. In the remaining matches eleven times the result was a draw and for the other eight the Tuscans won.

The latest clashes — The last match in chronological order is the one played ad early january in which Empoli had gone ahead with Baldanzi and then let a great goal from Laki Samardzic reach them. Looking back, we can also say that it is not the only noteworthy meeting. We remember last season’s victory which highlighted the game of former coach Gabriele Cioffi more than any other. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the choices that the two technicians could make. Here are the probable formations of Empoli-Udinese << See also Don't be fooled by "net celebrity salt"_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

March 10 – 11:25 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

