Zanetti is grappling with the last knots to untie in view of Saturday afternoon’s match at the Castellani. Found the goalkeeper

Udinese keep working ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match against Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. Now the moment of truth has arrived, that of the pitch, but above all the right one to get an idea of ​​the formation that will take the field at Castellani. Surely it is not easy to make a prediction especially when it comes to Empoli, given that the Tuscans are struggling with various injuries. Sottil, on the other hand, seems to have quite piloted choices and it is difficult to expect big surprises. Let’s not waste any more time and go see the probable formation of Empoli.

The hosts are preparing to face the interesting match against Udinese after a 2-1 defeat in the last round extremis on the Monza field. A result certainly ungenerous in the light of the excellent attitude shown by the Tuscans, able to grab the draw despite having initially gone behind. Precisely for this reason the match against the Friulians represents an important opportunity to further distance any danger of the teams that are lower in the rankings from rising again, focusing on the usual starting eleven led by Tommaso’s imagination Baldanzi in support of Martin’s strike duo Satriano and Francis Caputo.

The vicar situation — The good news is that there are no fractures and that the goal, at this point, is to have him available again already for Saturday’s match against Udinese. Zanetti breathes a sigh of relief: Guglielmo Vicario’s injury is much less serious than expected. In short, the severe contusion to the side sustained in the finishing session at Monza did not cause any serious damage to the ribs. He will probably work separately today and tomorrow too, but the stated goal of the medical staff is to get him back available in time for the next game, in such a way as not to make him miss even a minute more than the ones he has already lost. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the transfer market ahead of next season. Here is the new hit for the << attack See also Russia: Putin signs a law to recruit prisoners who have committed serious crimes

March 9 – 11:36

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

