Empoli-Udinese / The probable lineups: here are the 22 on the pitch

Empoli is approaching the next championship match against Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. Here are the probable lineups for the match

Mister Andrea Sottil is preparing for the next championship match. Udinese today he can only win. All the latest on the playing field, given that in the last few hours there have been several surprises on what could in all respects be the starting line-up for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. Here are the 22 who will battle on the playing field.

Probable lineups

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Berisha; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Bastoni; Ranocchia, Marin, Maleh; Baldanzi; Caputo, Cancellieri. All. Andreazzoli

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Nehun Perez, Jaka Bijol, Christian Kabasele; Festy Ebosele, Roberto Pereyra, Wallace, Lazar Samardzic, Hassane Kamara; Lorenzo Lucca, Florian Thauvin. Coach Andrea Sottil

October 6 – 8.21am

