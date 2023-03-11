The team finally wins again and does so with a top level defensive performance. Here is the top and the flop of the day

Udinese finally returns to victory. Andrea Sottil’s team has really suffered too much over the last few weeks and this success could free them not only in the standings, but also and above all mentally. Now we need to work in a very concrete way for the final objective: a placement in Europe. Seventh place is still within reach and as a result this squad can plan a miraculous final assault. At the same time we can’t miss the top and the flop of this championship day. Here’s who takes the scepter as the best player on the playing field. Let’s take a look at the performance in detail.

Today’s prize is handed over to a defender, given that first of all this is a success that comes thanks to the great defense from the first to the last minute. The network of advantage comes from Rodrigo Becao (with a decisive deviation from Sebastiano Luperto) and it is he who takes home the award for best player on the pitch. A performance that is very reminiscent of those made by the centre-back during the first part of the season. From the first minute he first took a few opportunities in attack and then also provided the classic excellent defensive performance. This is the Becao that has also made several European clubs show interest. Now let’s move on to the worst on the playing field award.

Who let down — See also Frost in North America. Snow covers the United States. Thousands of canceled flights and 18 victims due to the cold Today it is difficult to give the award as worst on the pitch since everyone played a game in the best way. The only one who was slightly underperforming was Beto, but it’s difficult to assign this title after a victory arrives that has certainly been missing for too long. Reason why the worst in the field takes a week off. Don’t lose all the votes assigned by the editorial team at the end of this championship match. Here are the Empoli-Udinese report cards <<

