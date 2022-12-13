Xi Jinping has now returned home after his trip to Saudi Arabia. During Xi’s trip, mainland media have vigorously touted the proposal to use yuan to settle Saudi oil, saying the move would end the dollar’s dominance. However, this proposal was ultimately proved to be just wishful thinking by the CCP.

After Beijing invested tens of billions of dollars in investment, the Saudi side only said that it would consider Beijing’s RMB settlement proposal, and did not reach any agreement or memorandum on this matter. Other Gulf states also declined to comment on the issue. This led to a high probability of the media’s speculation failing.

After that, some mainland media withdrew some articles with provocative headlines. However, many speculative reports on the content of Wolf Warriors are still allowed to circulate on the Internet.

In this regard, netizens commented that Beijing’s spending of tens of billions of dollars this time, in exchange for only one consideration, is tantamount to a complete waste of money. Some netizens joked, “The Middle East is rich but not stupid.” “Who can trust the credit of RMB?”

Some netizens commented that if Beijing really wants to internationalize the currency, it must first be able to trade freely, otherwise it is empty talk.

