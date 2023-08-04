Ena popov about participation in Big Brother | Entertainment

She took part in Big Brother a long time ago, and some things from the reality show still haunt her today.

Source: TV Kurir

Former reality show participant and presenterEna Popov she was a guest on the show “Puls of Serbia” on Kurir television, in which she touched on her participation in Big Brother in 2006, when she was remembered for her first intimate relationship in front of the cameras, and it happened with Marko Miljković, today’s husband of Luna Đogani.

“It’s me at the age of 14 I started working on television and that is RTNS, today’s RTV. However, Big Brother is definitely something that introduced me to all of Serbia. I was really surprised when I left the house how many people knew us. That format then is not the same format that we call reality today. The same things are not happening, the concept is not the same. The participants are totally different in character and visually in terms of behavior. We didn’t swear, because we knew we were on television. Today, people behave worse than they would if they were in their four walls, where there are no cameras“, believes Ena, who admits that due to some actions she regretted being part of the reality show.



See description

THEY BEHAVE WORSE THAN WITHIN THEIR FOUR WALLS: Ena Popov after 17 years about the “quilt mountain” in the reality show, here’s if she has any regrets!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/enapopovNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/enapopovBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/enapopovNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/enapopovNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/enapopovNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/enapopovNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

“I did, I repented, there are some situations when, after 17 years, texts come out that were denied 17 years ago. It annoys me so much, because it was denied then. Specifically, I mean the mountain quilt. I have the impression that it is constantly being blamed on me as something bad, and that they have nothing else to catch. Which is good, but today it bothers me and I repent. Because of everything else – no. However, I wouldn’t change my pathbecause if such things hadn’t happened, maybe I wouldn’t be so happy and satisfied today,” said Ena Popov.

03:27 “I REPENTED BECAUSE OF BIG BROTHER!” After 17 years, Ena Popov is still haunted by “JORGAN PLANINA”: We knew we were on television Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

BONUS VIDEO:

00:12 NOW EVERYONE IS COMPARING WITH JAY LO: Ena Popov put on a GLITTER TOP and showed off her LARGE BUST! And what’s her HAIR like (VIDEO) Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

