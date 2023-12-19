End of the World, review of Everything Goes Towards The Sea (2023)

They have just conquered Spain, without hesitation or half-measures, confirming themselves as one of the best bets in recent months by the promoter sector of our country. The publication of his formal full-length debut (composed of the sum of his two previous EPs, which now make up “Everything Goes Towards the Sea”) has allowed them to cross the pond and plant their albiceleste flag in different parts of our geography, showing us their talent and the fruitful health already evident of the always fertile Argentine scene. The girls of End of the world They thus consecrate a stellar start to their career, full of good omens and unforgettable moments, thanks to eight great songs that capture and close this first stage of the quartet, started in a now distant 2019.

Taking its name from the place of origin of one of its components (Ushuaia, considered the southern tip of South America and nicknamed the “End of the World“), Julieta Heredia, Lucía Masnatta, Julieta Limia and Yanina Silva have managed to become strong in record time within that sum of sounds that takes us from shoegaze to post-rock, passing through a moderately aggressive dream-pop and a melodic and dreamy post-punk that advances without haste. They rock us patiently and with mettle between contemplative riffs that flee from haste (two and a half minutes into solo in “Flowers” or to the brief touch of lyrics in songs like “World‘s End” we refer to), to little by little make us participate in its narrative, vaporous and soft, full of metaphors that allude both to its closest environment and to the most collective immensity (“The lights forgot who I once was / I hope they will soon return to me”they sing between six-string downpours with a noise flavor).

The voice of the Buenos Aires essayist Alejandra Pizarnik is darkened between shades of beauty and decadence thanks to the adaptation of one of the poems from her repertoire for “The night”, the first cut of the LP and the sentence of a melancholic and gloomy tone that will remain sustained throughout the rest of the Argentineans’ work. An icy feeling, highlighted between wisps of cold and winks to the south of their country that, in one way or another, condition and specify their particular invitation for us to connect with their music and feel part of that foursome unity that has pushed them to live the trip of their lives (“The city we left misses our hands and asks that we meet again”they sing in “The next summer”giving way to a chorus section that is one of the most beautiful and communal moments of the album).

Although it will not be until the verses of “The fire”, the eighth and last cut of the album, that the members of Fin del Mundo reveal (after some catchy chords) the most literal meaning of the title of their work (“I let myself go, if everything goes towards the sea”) and the expected message that they seek to reflect with it (appealing to a relaxed feeling that they want to infect us with, again hand in hand with that contrast between tonal sweetness and instrumental forcefulness that transports us completely intoxicated to the seaside). It is, furthermore, that shore that welcomes us and bids us farewell respectively (hand in hand with its cover, the work of Óscar Málaga) that surrounds a work that brings together with timely precision the diverse background of its executors and their implicit desires. for creating a proposal with the pretensions of an instrumental band without giving up other formulas that are as effective as they are congruent (from the radiant pop of “Distance” to the contained euphoria of “Wakefulness”). Where this tide may end up taking them, only they know, but the sway of the waves could not have started better.

Everything is going towards the sea at the End of the World