The company is preparing to challenge the Antitrust measure, considered harmful to customers and in conflict with Italian and European laws

“With reference to the news of the opening of a investigative procedure by the Antitrust Authority against Enel Energia and six other operators, for alleged illegitimate unilateral changes in the supply price of electricity and natural gas, the Company specifies that it not have modified to its customers the economic conditions during the period of validity of the contracts, in accordance with the provisions of art. 3 of the so-called Aid bis Law Decree”. That’s what it says Enel in a note, commenting i seven investigative proceedings initiated by the Antitrust Authority towards Enel, Eni, Hera, A2A, Edison, Acea and Engie.

“The Authority – he underlines Enel – requests that the article in question also be applied to contract renewals, thus proposing an incorrect analogical interpretation of an exceptional provision, in contrast with national standards and European regulations. Enel has so far faced the serious crisis caused by the increase in gas costs keeping prices unchanged for its customers throughout the validity of the contracts. To do this, the company has kept the selling price of renewable energy on historical values of before the crisis and has endured the losses determined by the growth in the price of gas which has penalized electricity generating companies. The provision, preventing the implementation of the cost changes that occurred after the expiry of the contract, harms customers for which the electricity operators will not have energy available at pre-crisis prices and which therefore risk – given the impossibility of renewing the contract – to transit on the protected market or the safeguarded one that practices today higher prices than those applied during the renewal of expiring offers. For this reason, to protect its own rights and the interests of all customers, Enel – concludes the note – will immediately appeal the decision of the Authority, trusting that the evaluation of a third judge can restore the minimum legal conditions necessary for the survival of a market already afflicted by so much turbulence”.