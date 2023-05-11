Home » Enel, the shareholders’ meeting approves the 2022 financial statements and the dividend
The shareholders’ meeting of Enel approved the 2022 financial statements, which closed with a statutory net profit of 7.16 billion euros, and resolved to distribute a total dividend of 0.4 euros per share, from which the 0.2 euros must be deducted assigned in January 2023 as an advance. The coupon balance, equal to 0.2 eurowill be detached on Monday 24 July 2023 and paid for from 26 July.

Furthermore, Enel’s shareholders have appointed the new board of directors – whose mandate will expire upon approval of the 2025 financial statements. The BoD will be made up of nine directors and will be chaired by Paolo Scaroni.

Lastly, the shareholders’ meeting approved a new plan for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, up to a maximum amount of 500 million shares, equal to approximately 4.92% of the share capital, for a total outlay of up to 2 billion euro .

