Every three days each of the six municipal districts into which Havana, the capital of Cuba, is divided, will have to give up electricity during the central hours of the day. Thus began the strategy of controlled blackouts which, according to local media reports, should help the city to better deal with the severe energy crisis. A crisis that has led the Havana authorities to cancel even the Carnival celebrations: stop at parades, dances and fairs that are traditionally held throughout the month of August.

The city – which is home to about 11 million people, equal to one fifth of the entire population of Cuba, in addition to all the main economic activities – had so far been spared from the daily blackouts (lasting more than four hours) that instead occurred in the rest of the island and which have generated a series of local protests. But the situation is getting worse.

Rapidly rising costs and obsolete systems

The rapidly rising energy costs and the lack of sufficient stocks would be just some of the aspects of the complex energy crisis that is bringing Cuba to its knees. Most of the inefficiencies, in fact, are connected to the obsolescence of the structures: in the first week of July A major fire has occurred at the Lidio Ramón Pérez thermal power plant in Felton, and the repair has not yet been completed. According to Nicolàs Livan Arronte Cruz, Minister of Energy and Mines, Cuba uses only 40% of the capacity of its plants, due to a series of problems that the high maintenance costs do not allow to solve.

Currently, according to Reuters, Cuba imports 50% of the fuel it uses in its thermoelectric power plants and buys mainly from Venezuela. Only 5% of the energy, on the other hand, comes from renewable sources.

The economic crisis and the events of 2021

Cuba’s energy crisis, which worsened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, began in 2019 with the tightening of the sanctions imposed by the US on the Havana government. And it is, in fact, one of the aspects of an economic crisis that makes the supply of car fuels, medicines and food difficult.