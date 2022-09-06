

The energy crisis may affect the operation of the world’s largest particle collider or the closure of European research institutions



Europe has suffered a backlash for following the US sanctions, and the energy crisis has intensified, which has affected the social production and people’s lives of European countries in all aspects.

According to the “Wall Street Journal” and other media reports, CERN’s energy management department said that the European energy crisis may have an impact on the world‘s largest particle collider, the Large Hadron Collider. The agency is currently working on contingency plans that could potentially shut down the LHC during peak power usage periods to reduce energy consumption.

Located on the French-Swiss border, CERN is one of France’s largest electricity consumers, consuming enough electricity to power 300,000 Swiss households for a year. The energy management department said that it is necessary to try to avoid the sudden shutdown of the Large Hadron Collider due to a power failure, so as not to cause disturbance to the machine.

Germany is heavily dependent on Russian gas. Chris Weaver, CEO of Macro Consulting, said the loss of gas supplies from Russia would have serious consequences for the German economy.

Chris Weaver, CEO of Macro Consulting:Without Gazprom, there will inevitably be shutdowns in energy-intensive industries, such as the chemical industry.

Germany originally planned to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2038, but in order to fill the energy gap, Germany has gradually restarted a number of coal-fired power plants since early August.

Michael Lux, manager of the Beksba coal power plant in Germany:We need energy, Germany needs energy, Europe needs energy, but now there is a shortage of energy, and no one wants people to live in cold houses.

As “energy saving” has become the new slogan of German society, solar panels and thermal insulation materials have been selling well since August in midsummer.

German store manager Maxim Haack:For households that want to be self-sufficient in electricity, solar panels are most practical, even if they prepare for the worst.

German consumers:We’re going to insulate the house, insulate the outside of the heater, and the windows.

According to the “Wall Street Journal” report on the 3rd, if there is an energy shortage in Europe, European governments may implement an “energy rationing” system, coupled with soaring energy prices, a British steel industry executive said, “For industry, a A serious nightmare is coming true.” Bloomberg is also blunt: Europe is facing a brutal winter.

