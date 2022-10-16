Listen to the audio version of the article

There has been no lack of criticism of the European Commission in recent days. Italy reproached her for being slow in making decisions to better combat the energy crisis. Poland accused her of working in the service of the German government. Belgium pointed out to her the lack of ambition. To tell the truth, a lot has been done. If today the stalemate is evident, it is because the Twenty-seven are called to decide how to deal with the crisis from a financial point of view: united or divided?

“We have taken extremely significant steps that would have been unthinkable a year ago,” Kadri Simson said Wednesday in Prague, evidently tested by the critics. The Commissioner for Energy has announced new proposals for next Tuesday 18 October: new incentives to reduce the demand for gas; new interventions to ensure solidarity between countries; new actions to facilitate joint purchases; and finally possible decisions in order to act on the price of gas.

What has been done so far

In the meantime, a rundown of the decisions made over the past year can be helpful. Five months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Brussels published a report in which it summarized the options available to member countries in compliance with EU rules. In the energy field, the European Union is still a two-headed animal. There is a single market in which member countries can exchange energy sources, but the energy mix remains a national prerogative.

When war broke out in Ukraine, the Commission gradually proposed a series of measures. First of all, the one that provides for the exit from dependence on Russian gas “well before 2030”, through an ambitious plan for the diversification of energy sources called REPowerEU. Among other things, the target for electricity produced from renewable sources has been raised to 45% (from 40% forecast) by 2030. Recently, a project of common European interest in the field of hydrogen was approved.

Also in March, Brussels suggests the twenty-seven gas storage targets, equal to 80% of reserves by 1 November. The regulation was approved in June (and today the coverage is already over 91%). In April, a platform was created to make joint purchases of gas, and to take advantage of the bargaining power of the Twenty-seven. The scheme has never been used yet, also because its use is voluntary and usually purchases depend not on governments, but on companies.