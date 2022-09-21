Home World Energy shortage, firewood has become a scarce commodity in many European countries – yqqlm
CCTV News Client News According to a recent report by The Washington Post, due to the deep energy dilemma in many European countries, the demand for firewood as a traditional heating fuel has increased greatly, and it has become a scarce commodity in many parts of Europe.

The report said that some European buyers started stockpiling firewood for winter heating as early as summer, causing firewood prices to soar in many parts of Europe. Firewood prices have almost doubled in some parts of Hungary. In Stuttgart, Germany, there has also been an increase in illegal logging and theft. In Berlin, many households have also started cleaning out their fireplaces and chimneys in preparation for burning wood for heating and cooking this winter amid fears of a cut in heating and further rising energy costs.

Experts say that although some European countries have sufficient wood reserves in their forests, the trees must be cut down for a long time to dry before they become firewood, so it is not currently possible to supply large quantities of firewood immediately.

According to German media reports, almost all hardwood species in Europe are now used as firewood, such as oak, chestnut, maple, birch, etc., but it is still not enough. At present, German firewood suppliers have started to buy from Poland. Due to the recent sharp rise in energy prices, the Hungarian government declared a state of energy emergency in July and adopted measures such as banning the export of firewood to ensure domestic energy security. According to RIA Novosti, Bulgaria has also stopped exporting timber to non-EU countries in mid-August.

Experts said that the European people were forced to “travel” back to the era of burning firewood for heating.

