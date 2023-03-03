During the’2023 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Bob He, Presidente della Data Center Facility and Critical Power Product Line di Huaweiannounced a wide range of next generation energy solutions for the ICT sector.

These new solutions are designed to support global operators in implementing simple, sustainable, interconnected and low-carbon networks.

Intelligent Site Power, a key enabler for sustainable and low-carbon grids

Traditional energy solutions for telecom sites typically have a high total cost of ownership (TCO) and a significant impact on network CO2 emissions.

To support operators in implementing greener sites and achieving carbon neutrality goals, Huawei has introduced the ‘Site Power Low-Carbon Target Network’ concept, which integrates power electronics and digital technologies to create to sites focused on three different pillars: ‘Intelligent Simplicity’, ‘Intelligent Green’, and ‘Intelligent’ Saving’.

In detail:

‘Intelligent Simplicity’ – By scaling the site structure from rooms to closets or closets to poles, Huawei solutions simplify 4G/5G deployment and improve site energy efficiency (EEA) ranging from 60% to 97% %. For example, the solution Blade Power System da 12kW di Huawei can be mounted on poles, thus reducing the footprint of the 1m system 2 to 0 and requiring only a couple of hours to complete the installation. The system also uses natural heat dissipation to achieve 97% energy efficiency.

– Leveraging intelligent multi-energy planning can reduce levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and increase the percentage of green energy used by sites. For example, the solution adopts high-voltage serial connection architecture and solar energy 4-in-1 products to facilitate the acquisition of green energy sources and reduce design costs by 15%. Furthermore, the photovoltaic optimizers allow to reduce the energy losses caused by shaded areas thus increasing the production of clean energy by 20%. The intelligent synergy that combines solar energy and storage can thus enable a sustainable energy utilization rate of 100%. ‘Intelligent Saving’ – Lithium batteries, which serve as both backup power sources and energy storage systems (ESS), will be increasingly used in telecommunications sites. They promise to increase profits and reduce costs by leveraging new applications such as peak staggering and virtual power plants (VPPs). The solution Cyclic Cloud Li di Huaweialso known as [email protected], provides 50% capacity improvement over the old generation version, thus maximizing the energy storage value.

Smart data centers, essential for a more sustainable future

Data centers are the foundation of the digital world, but they consume significant amounts of energy.

Therefore, Huawei has developed new end-to-end green data center solutions for large, small and medium-sized data centers, with the aim of supporting operators in achieving their carbon neutrality objectives. In particular:

‘Power System’ – As an ideal solution for power systems in large data centers, Huawei PowerPOD 3.0 ensures energy efficiency, ease and speed of management, as well as a small footprint. Thus it reduces the number of wardrobes from 21 to 10, thus halving the space required. In addition, the S-ECO mode improves efficiency to 98.4% compared to 95.4% of the previous generation. Thanks to the use of prefabricated bars instead of cables, delivery times are reduced from 2 months to 2 weeks. Finally, the intelligent iPower function enables predictive maintenance, transforming it from reactive to proactive.

Going forward, Huawei will continue to innovate and work together with its global partners to help operators implement increasingly sustainable and low-carbon networks to accelerate the achievement of carbon neutrality.