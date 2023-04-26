Home » Energy, summit of European countries to increase wind power production in the North Sea
Energy, summit of European countries to increase wind power production in the North Sea

Increase the production of wind energy in the North Sea, driven by the transition to renewables and the urgency of finding alternatives to – former – Russian supplies. This is the objective of the summit held on 24 April in Ostend, Belgium, with representatives of six EU countries (France, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Norway and the United Kingdom, as well as the president of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders of the countries represented, writes the agency Associated Press, underlined the need for offshore wind turbines “to achieve our climate goals and to free ourselves from Russian gas, ensuring a safer and more independent Europe”. Another call went to the safety of offshore wind farms and interconnectors, in the wake of reports of a Russian spy in the North Sea and last year’s sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The goal: 120 gigawatts by 2030 and 300 by 2050

The summit’s actual goal is to scale up offshore wind power generation to 120 gigawatts by 2030 – from 30 GW today – and at least 300 GW by 2050. Leaders acknowledge that the project requires massive investment and will need to standardize equipment to reduce costs and time. French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the supply chain for energy production must be anchored in Europe, avoiding favoring competing markets. “We want to guarantee our industrial chain, because it is important to develop offshore wind energy, but we do not want to repeat the mistakes we have sometimes made in the past, that is, using equipment produced on the other side of the world,” Macron said. , in what appeared to be a blow to China and its dominance of rare earths.

The industrialists: the objectives are ok, adequate investments are needed

WindEurope, the federation representing the European wind energy industry, endorses the ambitions that emerged from the summit. But he underlines the lack of “adequate financing mechanisms” and of recruitment in the sector. According to the organisation, Europe needs to build the offshore infrastructure to add 20 GW of production per year, but the sector can count on a capacity of just 7 GW per year, with bottlenecks in the supply chain of cables, substations and foundations and in the availability of
The expected investments are gigantic. The EU estimates the cost of reaching 300 GW of offshore power generation by 2050 at €800 billion.

