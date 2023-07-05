ENERGY TRANSITION How is the transport sector doing? The point of Starace (UNRAE) and Giorda (ANFIA) – News

The challenge of the energy transition has now begun. The European Union has already drawn up the roadmap that will lead us, step by step, to the “zero emissions” goal. And the road haulage sector is proceeding, but there are still some question marks, as explained by Paolo Starace, President of the Industrial Vehicles Section of Unrae and Gianmarco Giorda, General Manager of Anfia.

If for the automotive sector the situation is clearer and the path is largely defined, with regard to the transport of goods by road the situation is more complex. The target set by the European Union speaks, for heavy vehicles, of a 90% reduction in emissions by 2040: a truly ambitious goal according to the two Associations which are representative of a large part of the industrial and commercial chain.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty in the legislation but at the same time there is room for improvement – ​​explains Giorda di Anfia – We are working on this precisely with the Government to determine ways and times for the transition. The objective provided by the European Union is particularly challenging and would probably require a slower path than the one indicated and in any case it is not just a question of identifying technological solutions and making them accessible to the market, the discussion is much broader and regards the infrastructure and services. This is the concept we have to work on”.

“The technologies – adds Starace of Unrae – are there and the producers have already been working for some time. The possibilities are different, each one has its own characteristics, pros and cons that can respond to different needs. On the other hand, road haulage is also an activity with multiple facets. I’m thinking of electric motors, which are already on the market, and hydrogen, both fuel cells and vectors for heat engines, but also bio-fuels which represent an interesting solution because they are capable of reducing CO2 emissions but also those of other pollutants”.

In the case of heavy transport, in fact, we need to look at solutions capable of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases and local pollutants, but also taking into account operating costs. In fact, if for cars and light commercial transport electrification appears to be the preferable technological option from a technical, environmental and economic point of view, as regards heavy commercial transport, especially for long distances, the different alternatives for reducing emissions are more complex to evaluate, also due to the strong economic impact of the related infrastructures.

“When it comes to freight transport – underlines Anfia – there cannot be a single solution because there are many variables. The vehicles must be able to be used simply, guarantee autonomy and low running costs. The solution really seems to be an integrated and interconnected use of different vehicles and technologies that work together to guarantee an effective, efficient and ‘clean’ transport system. The electric, for example, is well suited to urban use to cover the so-called last mile, while hydrogen will be more suitable for long distances and so on”.

And Unrae adds: “The keystone is still that of the infrastructures, the charging stations, the distribution of hydrogen throughout the territory. In the absence of an adequate network, any technology, even the most innovative, is destined to fail and Italy risks finding itself isolated as it cannot support very low and zero emission vehicles.”

The situation is therefore still fluid and, if on the one hand Italy has one of the oldest fleets of vehicles in Europe – between 14 and 19 years of age – and therefore has a strong need to make a replacement, on the other hand regulatory uncertainty leads buyers to stay at the window and slow down decisions. But the builders’ associations agree that reaching an agreement with the government that can satisfy everyone in the short term is the priority.

