Enesa Lugonja, one of the two welders in FBiH, breaks down prejudices about male-female jobs.

Source: Srećko Stipović/YouTube

Namely, she has been working as a welder in the company GS TMT Travnik for five years.

She also worked in a printing house, a shoe factory, but she feels best as a welder, where she hasn’t had a single complaint about her welds for five years.

She is often helped by her work colleagues, but she also helps them.



A welder from Travnik Source: Srećko Stipović/YouTube

Everyone speaks highly of Enesa as the only woman among 100 men, and she has so much influence among her male colleagues that she sometimes comes to them as a peacemaker when there are some misunderstandings.

She completed welding training at the company GS TMT Travnik, so she started welding metal parts and structures from her jobs in the printing house.