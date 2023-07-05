Enflor and Garden Fair shake up the flower, decoration and landscaping market in Holambra – MONDO MODA

O Expoflora Park, in Holambra, hosts the 30th edition of ENFLOR – National Meeting of Florists, Wholesalers and Accessories Companies and the 18th GARDEN FAIR – Gardening and Landscaping Technology Fair, on the 16th, 17th and 18th of July. The organization expects to receive 17,000 floriculture, decoration and landscaping professionals.

Among the attractions, highlight the training opportunities offered in the three days of the event, during the Enflor Congress and Workshop and the Garden Fair Congress.

The Enflor lectures and events take place in the morning and the Garden Fair lectures in the afternoon, allowing professionals working in both areas the opportunity to participate in both congresses and the workshop.

In addition to the lectures, the Garden Fair Congress offers, in the morning, guided tours to Bloemenpark (16th) and Ceaflor (17th).

Vic Meirelles @ disclosure

At the Enflor Congress, Vic Meirelles opens the program on the 16th (Sunday), sharing his trajectory of 32 years of success in decoration. He signs events, interior decorations and some of the most powerful gardens in Brazil, and celebrity parties, such as the wedding of Ronaldinho and Daniela Cicarelli, at Chantilly Castle, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Xandinho Negrão, Guy Oseary and Michelle Alves, and party of Prince Ranier of Monaco, thus having many experiences to share.

Carlos Ferreirinha @ disclosure

Also on this first day, Carlos Ferreirinha, with his lecture “The palate does not retrocede”, will provoke critical and creative thinking about the segment as a whole and will address the changes that the market has been suffering, whether due to changes in consumer behavior or the how companies are approaching their customers.

Tulips @ publicity

On the second day of the Enflor Congress, on July 17th, Fábio Borgatto and Telma Hayashi will bring up the theme “Planning a new business with flowers” ​​and share the experience of reinventing itself after 20 years of work, expanding its area of ​​activity in the segment.

Next, Paulo Perissoto and Tanus Saab, creators and professors of the Brazilian School of Floral Art, will surprise participants with the possibilities of aerial arrangements, in a complete assembly of a sweets and cake table, presenting techniques, materials and tools for the development from work.

Ending Enflor’s training program, Juliana & Ezequiel, from Chantilly Festas, are responsible for the children’s party workshop with the theme “Country Farm Party”.

Service:

2023 Edition – ENFLOR & GARDEN FAIR

Date: from 16 to 18 July 2023

Opening hours: from 9 am to 7 pm on 07/16 and 17 | 9am to 5pm on 7/18

Location: Parque da Expoflora – Rua Maurício de Nassau, 675, Holambra/SP.

Tickets: BRL 50.00/whole

The complete schedule is available at the link .

