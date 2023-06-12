Home » England, 2 children killed at home: mother suspected, father injured
World

The horror of a heinous crime with an apparently family background returns to the United Kingdom: two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were found dead by the police in the past few hours in their home in Stoke-on-Trent, in Central England, killed according to an initial reconstruction by investigators by a 49-year-old woman – meanwhile arrested – who local media suggest is her mother.
The woman is in custody, currently being interrogated. None of the names has so far been made public, in compliance with the strict investigative confidentiality observed by tradition on the island. However, it is known that Staffordshire Police officers intervened this morning following the alarm raised by people in the neighborhood according to which a woman was violently attacking a man near her home. The policemen initially rescued the man, who was not seriously injured in the attack and identified by some witnesses as the woman’s partner; then they entered the house and found the lifeless bodies of the two children.

