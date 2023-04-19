English, a third official language in Chad to harmonize Chadians? ~ Under the Shadow of Hope

Today, the English language has become the most used language in the world. It occupies a special place in various countries, including Chad, an officially bilingual country since the constitutionalization of Arabic, alongside French in 1964. Thus, making Shakespeare’s language official could open up opportunities for the new Republic ?

In today’s world, multilingualism is an increasingly important skill. In addition to providing employment opportunities, being able to speak a foreign language helps to establish a real connection with people and to learn more about their different places, cultures, and way of life.

English is the most spoken language among foreign languages. It is the language of science, aviation, computing, diplomacy and tourism. But it is, above all, the language of international communication, media and social networks.

The American Hapiness Center. Photo credit: Mahamat Alhadj Ali

A new start, a new language

Chad, a country in transition, is writing a new page in its history. The latter needs to be socially, politically and economically strengthened. A new language on the shoulder of the new supreme law will change the educational system which is without compass.

Students learning English. Photo credit: Mahamat Alhadj Ali

In addition to this, this language will give a new acne-free face of France-Africa. A way to increase its partnership with sister countries. As a result, making the English language official will open the door to a decisive and liberal Chad, defined only in the sphere of sustainable development.

For Chad to be on par with other nations, education must be its top priority. Today English remains the most effective means of conveying information and allowing people to be united without misinterpreting.

From the outset, in any economy, English remains a harsh reality in terms of obstacles or opportunities for Chadian businessmen, politicians and students. Wanted Chad won’t come now without English.

A social and cultural advantage

The advantage of the officialization of English does not remain only in the professional field and in communication but it could also be in the social and cultural field. For dreamers of another life elsewhere such as students and couples or travel lovers, especially tourists. Since English is spoken as a first language in 53 countries and as a second language in 118 countries, it will allow them to travel everywhere easily.

A group of young people learning the English language. Photo credit: Mahamat Alhadj Ali

The officialization of English will entail huge costs

Indeed, the officialization of English must be fought with the utmost energy because it is harmful, very harmful for the country insofar as it would entail colossal costs for the translation of all official documents, a totally useless translation because all the educated Chadians know French or Arabic.

Also, a large part of the foreign diplomatic corps would no longer take the trouble to learn French and would only address the Chadian authorities in English, thus ultimately leading to an anglicization of the entire Chadian administration. Apart from the very particular case of Rwanda, invaded by English-speaking Ugandans, no French-speaking country in Africa has formalized English in this way. Which proves that it brings no added value.

It is not an official language that Chadians unanimously lack

The idea that English could open up opportunities for the new Republic is largely misguided and farcical. Indeed, it is not an official language that Chadians unanimously lack, there are already two official languages, what is needed is rather a high sense of patriotism, leadership and a great will to live. together.

In addition, it should be noted that since its formalization, Arabic is struggling to really take its marks. If even bilingualism remains difficult to affixwhat about trilingualism?

A third official language in Chad will create dissonance among Chadians who are barely able to master the already existing official languages. As proof, most of the children who have attended primary school regularly, despite always having better grades, only a few who read, speak or write correctly in both languages.