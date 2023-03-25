English King Charles III was supposed to be in France from March 26 to 29, but that visit was postponed due to the demonstrations in France that have been going on for several days.

Demonstrations began in France last week due to the announced pension reform. French President Emmanuel Macron he announced that moves the age limit from 62 to 65 years and because of this, the people decided to go out into the streets and rebel, but the situation quickly got out of control and according to unofficial information, there are close to a million people on the streets of this country. English King Charles III he was supposed to pay a three-day visit to France, but that visit was postponed, reports “CNBC”.

French riot police violently attack peaceful protesters in Paris.

A large strike by numerous trade unions was announced for Tuesday, March 28, when King Charles III was supposed to be in France. On the streets of France, a “war” is practically being waged between the demonstrators and the police. According to unofficial information, certain police and fire departments sided with the people.

According to unofficial information, certain police and fire departments sided with the people. Evidence of this has also surfaced on social media, showing police and firefighters taking off their helmets as protesters applaud them.

France French firefighters are now joining the protesters. Once the public and public sector workers start uniting in solidarity of protest, that's when a government is in trouble.

Videos of violence on the streets of Paris, Nantes, Bordeaux and many other cities are spreading on social networks. The police started using tear gas, protesters destroyed bars, tobacconists, burned cars and containers,… Also, the media reported that one of the protesters’ demands was the removal of the current president, Emmanuel Macron.

HUGE crowd of protesters tear gassed by police in a Paris intersection in France

