ENI Live Station suppliers travel to HVO – News

Eni has launched an initiative to encourage the use of HVOlution, the first diesel from Eni Sustainable Mobility produced with 100% renewable raw materials, on the vehicles of its suppliers that transport fuel to the Eni Live Stations. The goal is to contribute to the decarbonisation of the heavy transport sector, involving the approximately 300 vehicles used in the distribution service in Italy.

To date, more than 200,000 km have been traveled using pure HVO, with an important contribution to the reduction of CO2 emissions. HVOlution is a biofuel that is produced from waste raw materials and plant residues, and from oils generated from crops that do not compete with the food chain.

This initiative is part of the broader path undertaken by Eni for the decarbonisation and sustainable development of the supply chain, aimed at supporting all suppliers in achieving the energy transition objectives, making concrete solutions available according to a logic of technological neutrality and inclusiveness.

