by weathersicily.it – ​​56 minutes ago

Still marked instability is expected tomorrow in our province, especially in the afternoon with a few short rainy episodes alternating with formations. The maximum temperatures will result in the slight increase, while the minimums will be rather cold where we will have values ​​around…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Enna and province weather: afternoon instability appeared 56 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».