“Enough with Johnson, we don’t want a Berlusconi in political life here”: on the BBC, the former prime minister is cited as a negative role model

“We don’t want a Berlusconi in British political life. While in Italy we are still returning from the funeral of Silvio Berlusconiglorified on all national television, Britain’s veteran of journalism Max Hastingslive on state television Bbcuse its name to describe a model to avoid, if the aim is to promote values ​​of democracy e truth in politics. What stirs the political conscience of the British is the shock report on Boris Johnsona former prime minister and now also a former MP, after the independent inquiry by the parliamentary committee (Privileges Committee) issued the verdict of shame: the former prime minister lied to House of Commons knowing that you are lying about the party-gatetried to intimidate the commission and also showed a “feigned naivety” in covering i alcoholic parties in lockdown, defending them as “business meetings“, in which his wife also participated Carrie and the designer of their apartment a Downing Street.

In the 108 pages of conclusions, the Privileges Committee defines a unprecedented crime lie to their own Parliament and so public opinion in Britain now seems to want to unplug on Johnson’s political life, scoring a electoral death which seems increasingly irreversible. “It’s a devastating report that seems not only to criticize Boris Johnson but to want to bury him,” Hastings says.Defence Berlusconi‘ or introduce yourself like the victim of all this (a conspiracy devised to strike him, ndr). Now I think the moment of truth has come for the Conservative Party and for the British people: in our politics we want to go the way of Trump e you Berlusconiin an era characterized by celebrity culture in which Boris Johnson has a much more disruptive personality than his rivals and enemies a la House of Commons and do you think you have the right to make your own rules? This is the professional story of Boris Johnson whom I had hired as a reporter at Daily Telegraph because he was brilliant but he always was too a great entertainer con poor propensity to tell the truth,” says the British media veteran in conclusion. “We must restore the truth in politics – concludes Hastings – It is vital for a democracy reject the ‘school of life’ of Trump and Berlusconi“.

The British media chose to pay tribute to Silvio Berlusconi beating breaking news about his death, without, however, eliminating from their coverage words such as scandal, flower flower, corruption, sciovinism o arrogancesee the Guardian – well-known left-wing newspaper -, but also the Times who immediately defined him “Scandalous celebrity PM” , the prime minister celebrity scandal.

It remains to be understood how the exemplary verdict of the Parliamentary Commission on Johnson can move the rooms of politics in Great Britain where the conservatory will present themselves to voters after 12 years in government e a record of scandalsbut also in the next elections in the United Statesnot to mention Italy in a time of party turmoil and uncertainty at the dawn of the Second Republic.