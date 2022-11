BEIJING – Another protest shakes China and its zero-Covid policy. The latest images come from Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, closed since last August 10th. Hundreds poured into the streets of the city last night, in front of government buildings, shouting “Enough with the lockdown”.

November 21, 2022