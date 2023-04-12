“Lego” is the fifth single that Enric Ez has been presenting to us, each of them exploring very different musical fields. In “The Cure” he took us to Africa with Momi Maigawhile he took us to grunge with Mar Pujol in “Sea of ​​glass”. Now joins the very Lalo Lopez (Tony Manero Foundation, Chocadelia Internacional, Los Fulanos, Lalo López Limited Orchestra, among others) to move between “metaphysical hip hop”, soul and funk. López contributes vocals and a guitar solo in which he lets himself be carried away by the feeling of the moment.