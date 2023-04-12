Home World Enric Ez gives us a dose of soul funk in “Lego” with Lalo López
World

Enric Ez gives us a dose of soul funk in “Lego” with Lalo López

by admin
Enric Ez gives us a dose of soul funk in “Lego” with Lalo López

“Lego” is the fifth single that Enric Ez has been presenting to us, each of them exploring very different musical fields. In “The Cure” he took us to Africa with Momi Maigawhile he took us to grunge with Mar Pujol in “Sea of ​​glass”. Now joins the very Lalo Lopez (Tony Manero Foundation, Chocadelia Internacional, Los Fulanos, Lalo López Limited Orchestra, among others) to move between “metaphysical hip hop”, soul and funk. López contributes vocals and a guitar solo in which he lets himself be carried away by the feeling of the moment.

For this, Enric Ez has become a character, the Lego of the title, in this song whose video clip we are premiering today and which has been directed by Paula Ferran. Production is own Henry Ezthe mixture of the theme of Marco Ferrando and the mastering of Victor Garcia.

“ONIRIA” will be available on platforms May 5th. As for concerts, we will be able to see him live on days may 14 (Theater of Sant Esteve de Palautordera) y May 26 (Sala Jamboree, Barcelona).

See also  New Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip: a refugee camp hit, children among the victims

You may also like

Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli, «finished marriage». But...

Rumors of breaking up Bonolis-Bruganelli, the ironic reply...

Milano Comics&Games 13 and 14 May 2023. At...

Video online of suspected beheading of POW sparks...

how can the red star be in the...

Bologna Market – Blitz in South America: 11...

Venice-Palermo, the sale of tickets for the Rosanero...

DHL package message scam | Info

Far East Film Festival 25

Operation Golden Orb. Everything you (don’t) know about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy