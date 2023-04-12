“Lego” is the fifth single that Enric Ez has been presenting to us, each of them exploring very different musical fields. In “The Cure” he took us to Africa with Momi Maigawhile he took us to grunge with Mar Pujol in “Sea of glass”. Now joins the very Lalo Lopez (Tony Manero Foundation, Chocadelia Internacional, Los Fulanos, Lalo López Limited Orchestra, among others) to move between “metaphysical hip hop”, soul and funk. López contributes vocals and a guitar solo in which he lets himself be carried away by the feeling of the moment.
For this, Enric Ez has become a character, the Lego of the title, in this song whose video clip we are premiering today and which has been directed by Paula Ferran. Production is own Henry Ezthe mixture of the theme of Marco Ferrando and the mastering of Victor Garcia.
“ONIRIA” will be available on platforms May 5th. As for concerts, we will be able to see him live on days may 14 (Theater of Sant Esteve de Palautordera) y May 26 (Sala Jamboree, Barcelona).