Enrico Oldoini died, the director who marked the era of cinepanettoni

by palermolive.it – ​​1 second ago

Farewell to Enrico Oldoini, the director who marked the era of cinepanettoni, died at the age of 77. The news arrived last night during the David di Donatello ceremony, announced by Carlo…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Death of Enrico Oldoini, the director who marked the era of cinepanettoni appeared 1 second ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».