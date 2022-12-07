▲Spain is out, Enrique considers leaving the team. AP



Before the game, he threatened that the whole team had practiced penalty kicks as many as 1,000 times, but they missed the penalty kicks in the top 16 of the World Cup. Spain was kicked by the opponent after boring against Morocco, and lost the penalty kick for two consecutive games. Luis Enrique’s contract ended after this tournament, and he said he would consider leaving the team.

Spain, who blindly controlled the pass, had 13 shots and only one shot in the frame. There was no record in overtime. Booth) missed all shots, and the Mad Bulls lost to Russia in the same way after losing to Russia in the top 16 last year.

Spain’s goal in the middle of the frame is the lowest since they participated in 1966. They are also the first country to miss four World Cups and leave the field with penalty kicks. Threatening to practice 1000 penalty kicks and not scoring a goal in actual combat, Enrique explained after the game: “I am responsible for selecting players who shoot penalty kicks. I think they are the best players on the court. If I have a choice, I will Want to take away the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and put in another goalkeeper. Penalties are not a lottery for me, we have to learn to control ourselves.

▲Bangnu saved two goals. AP

▲ Unisimon failed to save a penalty. AP

The current generation of Spain only has Álvaro Morata as a second-line shooter, and lacks the predecessors such as David Villa and Fernando Torres, Enrique said helplessly : “We are in control of the situation, but we lack goals. This is a fact and reality. As for my whereabouts, I will discuss it next week. This is not the right time. I will consider carefully and choose the best decision for myself and the national team. “

▲ Three Spanish players missed a penalty kick. AP

▲Enrique is considering leaving the team. AP“

