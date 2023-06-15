enrollment in secondary school 2023 | Info

The distribution to secondary schools will be done on July 3.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

High school students enroll after passing the junior high school graduation, which will be held this year from June 21 to 23. The distribution to schools will take place on July 3.

The ranking for enrollment in secondary schools is based on the achieved success in the sixth, seventh and eighth grade of primary school, success in the junior high school graduation and success in the competition. For specialized gymnasiums and classes and art schools, it is necessary for the student to pass the entrance examas stated on the website of the Ministry of Education.

The junior high school graduation begins on June 21, and that’s when the exam in Serbian/mother tongue will be held. The next day, June 22, a small graduation in mathematics will be held. On the last day, June 23, the third, or combined, test will be held. The final results will be announced on June 28.

Wish lists for enrollment in high school will be filled out electronically on June 29 and 30, and on those dates, wish lists will also be submitted to the elementary school. The final list of students’ wishes will be published on July 2, and on the 3rd it will be distributed to schools.

