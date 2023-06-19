Enrollment in secondary school begins | Info

Enrollment in secondary schools for almost 10,000 primary school graduates begins tomorrow. Deficit professions will also receive scholarships from local communities and the Government this year.

A large offer of professions this year as well, and choosing a law with the greatest chances for employment is not an easy task, neither for students nor for parents.

Milica, Đorđe and Hristina are outstanding students from Trebinje, students of the elementary school “Sveti Vasilije Ostroški i Tvrdoški”, and even though they are in the eighth grade, they already know which school they will enroll in.

“I would like to enter the Medical School, as I am very interested in it and I like chemistry and biology a lot. I like it the most out of all the subjects, it suits me best”, says Milica Šipovac.

Đorđe Pivac points out that he will probably enroll in the School of Electrical Engineering, because, as he says, he likes computer science and English.

“Either language high school or medical school. I’m good at foreign languages, and I really like medicine, I like the job,” says Hristina Šahota.

All institutions participated in the drafting of the enrollment policy in cooperation with the economy, because businesses are crying out for trades. The Banja Luka School of Construction, with the stimulation of institutions and the economy, successfully enrolls a combined department of ceramicists and stone cutters, dry construction fitters and facade workers.

“As for the occupations in deficit, we have planned all the occupations of the construction profession, at the third level: mason, rebar concreter, road works, dry construction fitter, painter, facade painter, ceramist, carpenter”, says Ljuban Bajić, director of the School of Construction, president of the Active directorate of secondary schools school of the Banjaluka region.

This year, the Government of Srpska is also focusing on the needs of the economy and education in deficit occupations, for which scholarships are also provided, he announced. RTRS.

“We keep robotics technicians as an exemplary profession, the most sought-after occupations as they are in short supply are in the field of mechanical engineering and electrical engineering,” stated Željka Stojičić, Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska.

The good news is that the concept of dual education, which implies that students go to companies for internships and get paid for it, has come to life. After finishing school, many stay there to work.

“A new modern toolmaker where, as part of that project, we undertook to take all students from that profession for practice. In this regard, we built a special training center in Prijedor, about 100 square meters, we invested a lot in modern education methods,” he emphasized. is Nebojša Gračanin, head of the Department for Strategic Projects and Education in “Kolektor CCL” Laktaša.

And the Bratunac Technical Overhaul group, which employs around 1,000 people, supports the education of the production workforce, from welders, through locksmiths and mechanical technicians, to engineers.

“We businessmen have to invest in education, simply, and every investment in the school system and in people is an investment in the future. Without continuous investment in youth and people, we simply have nothing to expect,” stressed Slavenko Ristić.

Enrollment for excellent students is June 19, and June 26 for those with a lower average.

Many will choose their profession based on personal affinities, others will listen to the needs of the labor market.

Whichever path you choose, good luck!

