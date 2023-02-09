[#恩柏不必须不通去凡卫报通试#Official Response: Exit and Entry Procedures as Normal]On February 7, the WeChat public account of Enshi City Public Security Bureau, Enshi Prefecture, Hubei Province released the “About Enshi Citizens Not to Travel to Cambodia, etc. Unless Necessary” Emergency notice from eight countries: Do not travel to Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, UAE, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Turkey and other countries unless it is urgent or necessary. This “Notice” has aroused concern and heated discussions. On the 8th, the staff of the Anti-Telecommunication Network Fraud Center of the Enshi City Public Security Bureau responded that the “Notice” has been deleted. If citizens of Enshi City want to go to Cambodia and other eight countries for work, tourism, school, business negotiation, etc., they should go to the immigration service hall to handle Immigration procedures are enough. (upstream news)

