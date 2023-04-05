Home World Enters a nursery with a machete and kills four children: horror in Brazil
World

Enters a nursery with a machete and kills four children: horror in Brazil

by admin
Enters a nursery with a machete and kills four children: horror in Brazil

He stopped with a motorcycle at the entrance to a kindergarten and made it there breaking in with a machetekilling 4 children and injuring 4 others: this is what happened today a blumenauin the state of St. Catarinain Brazil.

The episode, announced by the local news, occurred in the early hours of the morning: the attacker, a 25-year-old, entered the structure, the Cantinho Bom Pastor private nursery school, armed with a machete. The victims were between 4 and 7 years old. The police chief of Santa Catarina, Ulisses Gabrielreported that immediately after the assault the man surrendered to the authorities. Mystery about the motive.

See also  Provide a list of personnel for the smooth evacuation of the U.S. to the Afghan Taliban

You may also like

Hungarian ambassador: May Pope rekindle the fire of...

Dragan Džajić congratulated Aleksandar Čeferin | Sports

Trump, indicted, denounces the Democrats: they take the...

CIANCIOSI TRANSPORT / Exceptional Easter greetings with equally...

Brazil: nursery school attacked with an axe, 4...

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges...

Jacinda Ardern’s latest speech to the New Zealand...

Spain, 68-year-old actress Ana Obregón reveals: “The child...

The MUP of the RS puts an end...

Finland formally joins NATO, Russia calls NATO expansion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy