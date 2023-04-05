He stopped with a motorcycle at the entrance to a kindergarten and made it there breaking in with a machetekilling 4 children and injuring 4 others: this is what happened today a blumenauin the state of St. Catarinain Brazil.

The episode, announced by the local news, occurred in the early hours of the morning: the attacker, a 25-year-old, entered the structure, the Cantinho Bom Pastor private nursery school, armed with a machete. The victims were between 4 and 7 years old. The police chief of Santa Catarina, Ulisses Gabrielreported that immediately after the assault the man surrendered to the authorities. Mystery about the motive.