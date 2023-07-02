Enthusiastic Pre-Candidates Flock to PLD Internal Elections Registration

Enthusiasm Peaks as Pre-Candidates Register for PLD Internal Elections

The registration parade of pre-candidates for the internal electoral process of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) has reached new heights, with hundreds of registrations reported at various levels of participation. Over the course of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, candidates for senators, deputies, mayors, councilors, directors, and members have presented themselves to their respective Electoral Commissions to register their candidacy.

On Thursday at the Reinaldo Pared Pérez National House, where the National Electoral Commission is based, Jhovanny Leyba, a candidate for mayor of the Capital, submitted his registration. On Friday, the candidates for mayor of the National District and several candidates for deputies of the Electoral District One of the National District also registered.

Saturday morning saw the former President of the Senate of the Republic, Cristina Lizardo, submit her documentation, accepting the request of many Party colleagues and citizens of the municipalities of the Santo Domingo province to compete for the senatorial candidacy. Radhamés Fortuna also registered for the senatorial position, opting for the local Electoral District One of the Santo Domingo Este municipality.

Meanwhile, in the emblematic location of the Intermediate Committee of the PLD, Gregorio Luperón registered as a candidate for mayor of the Santo Domingo Este municipality.

The registration process has been a festive affair, with candidates for senators, representatives, mayors, councilors, directors, and members being accompanied by PLD leaders who support them. In many cases, the registrations have been accompanied by musical animation, banners, and slogans.

The National Electoral Commission announced the registration call earlier in the week through national print media. According to the regulations governing the process, applicants must provide a written certificate confirming the absence of psychotropic substances in their blood or urine, conducted by a recognized laboratory within three months of the candidacy registration. They must also submit a certification of no criminal record and a copy of both sides of their identity and electoral card to the demarcation commission.

Since Thursday, reports with photographs of the registration process have been submitted to the PLD National Electoral Commission, showcasing the enthusiastic and organized participation of the applicants. The generals of the applicants are to be physically delivered in a form, which will then be entered into the digital application designed for these records by the electoral commissions of the demarcations.

The stage is set for a fierce internal competition within the PLD as pre-candidates gear up for the upcoming elections.

