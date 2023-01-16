“Hand me over to the Russian authorities, do not extradite me to the United States.” You asked it today in the courtroom in Milan Artem Uss, the Russian entrepreneur and son of the governor of a Siberian region, arrested on 17 October last, on an international arrest warrant from the USA, at Malpensa airport, while he was about to take a flight to Turkey. For almost three hours before the Court of Appeal of Milan, the case of the 40-year-old was discussed, under house arrest since the end of November and accused, in the investigation by the US authorities, together with 6 other people, of smuggling military technology from the United States to Russia and oil from Venezuela to China and Russia, evading sanctions and laundering millions of dollars.

The judges (Nova-Barbara-Arnaldi panel), after the hearing in camera, reserved the right to decide on the request for extradition by the American authorities. Request that must be accepted, according to the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office. While USS is also pending, as far as has been known, an extradition request, which arrived in Italy last November, from Russia which accuses him of money laundering. Hence the words of the entrepreneur who denied his consent to the delivery to the ‘stars and stripes’ judiciary, but he said he was willing to be sent to Russia.

The Russian businessman arrested in Malpensa points to house arrest: "I don't want to be extradited to the USA"

The defense of the 40-year-old (he risks a sentence of up to 30 years in the United States) opposed, also with a series of briefs, the request for surrender to the United States, contesting the charges also on the merits and pointing out that the arrest of the man would be aimed at an “exchange of prisoners”, because the US would be interested, in particular, in obtaining the release of Paul Whelanbusinessman sentenced in Moscow to 16 years in 2020.

Uss is being charged with a series of charges, including several cases of “criminal association” also for “bank fraud”, with a maximum penalty of 30 years in the USA, and for “money laundering”, with a penalty of up to 20 years. In the meantime, on 7 November he was also requested to be extradited from Russia, according to what was known today, for a “money laundering” contested by the Moscow authorities, which provides for “precautionary detention”. The hypotheses of accusation, however, are not described, according to what has been learned, in the documents received so far from Italy. Uss was also questioned by the Milan prosecutor’s office on the point and gave his consent to be extradited to Russia. What was also reiterated today in the classroom. The judges of the fifth appeal, however, will now have to decide only on the request for extradition by the USA.

The lawyers of the 40-year-old, the lawyers Vinicio Nardo and Fabio De Matteis, in addition to contesting all the sources of evidence presented by the New York magistrates, they explained that Uss could suffer “discriminatory” treatment in the United States and made reservations on prison conditions in that country. The substitute pg Giulio Benedetti, according to what has been learned, would have said that the issue of human rights arises on the request for extradition by Russia, not on that of the USA. And he pointed out that in recent years a delivery to the US has never been refused for discriminatory treatment. However, the Attorney General has requested that the American request be accepted for all the disputed crimes, except for the alleged criminal association aimed at violating the embargo, a type of crime that does not exist in our legal system.