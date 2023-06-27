Entrevista a Rise To Fall por “The Fifth Dimension” (2023)

After becoming one of the most solid realities within the state melodic Death scene, the Biscayan Rise To Fall return to the fore with their first work in five years. We spoke to its main composer, Hugo Markaida, so that he could reveal to us what this fifth dimension hides.

-Good friends, I imagine that you already wanted to publish new material after the forced stoppage that the pandemic brought with it. Have you gotten used to publishing every three years as you are?

Hello! Well, the truth is that we have broken that of releasing the album every 2 or 3 years, the story is that when we returned from Japan in 2019 together with Soilwork we had already talked about stopping to compose the new album, with which the pandemic break Many concerts didn’t bother us, we already planned to stop to compose and record.

It is true that, when there was this world stoppage, we took it more calmly, because there was no point in releasing material that we could not present well live, and we knew that when everything returned to normality we were going to see overbooking of shows, and so it has actually been.

So we spent more time working with Pedro J. Monge, who produced, mixed and mastered the entire album at Chromacity Studios.

Then we spent time looking at how to release the album and we talked to Noble Demon to edit it, actually the song “Intruder” with Björn Strid from Soilwork was already recorded in 2020, but the album has now come out in 2023.

-The Feelingness project that was designed by you Hugo, I imagine it was a great oxygen booster for you in times of pandemic. How did the idea of ​​creating a solidary metal opera come about?

It’s an idea that I had in my head for a long time, I always wanted to do something in the style of Avantasia but in my style, more oriented to melodic death metal, the music that I practice in Rise To Fall.

When the pandemic and confinement arrived, all the musicians in the world were left unemployed and with a lot of free time, so while I was composing the new Rise To Fall, the idea was gaining more strength. There was music that didn’t fit into Rise To Fall and I didn’t want to leave it out, so, having more free time than usual and knowing that the artists were going to be available, I went for it.

The confinement break was good for me to finish composing the Rise To Fall album and the entire Feelingless album, so in my case, musically speaking, it wasn’t that bad.

-I imagine it was incredible to be able to count on such important people as Bjorn Strid from Soilwork or Mario Iliopoulos from Nightrage for this project. How did the relationship with them come about? Was any dream artist left out of the project?

We already had a relationship with Björn from the tour we did in Japan with Soilwork, in fact, the Intruder song from Rise To Fall was recorded before Feelingless, which meant that I already had a collaboration with Speed ​​for RTF, so I contacted him again. he (since he is one of my favorite singers) for Feelingless.

We coincided with Marios on tour in Europe and he is a charming guy, all the artists who have participated in Feelignless are artists that I admire a lot, I couldn’t be happier with the result, really.

Some artist was left out of the project, either for one reason or another, but the project will continue, so I hope to have them in the future.

“We have invested a lot of time, but we have been delighted with the result of the disc”

-Going back to Rise To Fall, it is evident that your work model is very established and you always have the same team, from the production to the cover. Is there in this fifth dimension any novelty in that iron scheme?

Yes, Pedro has been the band’s producer for a long time, but we mixed previous works with Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, a producer that Pedro and I love, but this time, with the time that the pandemic gave us and Not being tied to any date, we decided to also mix and master the album with Pedro at Chromaticity Studios. We have invested a lot of time, but we have been delighted with the result of the album, Pedro is a great professional and has produced a work of a high level.

The video clips this time have been in charge of Dalay. He has had a titanic job making the video clips and organizing all their production.

Josu continues to be our trusted artist for design and covers, we have always loved working with him and will continue to be as long as he wants.

-This is the first album in which Dann Hoyos has had time to compose certain songs for the band and I think his contribution is quite noticeable, especially due to the different ideas he has contributed with respect to previous works. Do you feel more comfortable now that you have another composer in the ranks of Rise? What is it like to work with one of the best guitarists in Spain?

Well, thanks to Dann, the album has a fresher air. In the end, after 4 albums composing everything myself, Dann, who, as you say, is one of the best guitarists in the country, has had another vision and has contributed a lot in composition and arrangements.

I am musically more limited than Dann and it shows when he has written a part or a whole song. I think he enriches the bulk of the album, and then live, you know, he eats the browns of the solos and I play more liberated (laughs).

-The presentation of the album will take place on August 19 at the Kafe Antzokia in Bilbao. Are you going to prepare the concert in a special way? Will it have an exclusive repertoire? Any surprise?

Yes, on August 19 we present the album at the Kafe Antzokia in Bilbao, it is the first Saturday of Aste Nagusia, the big day, we hope to throw a very big party. One in which the metalheads who go to Aste Nagusia can get closer, because we are going to make a special set list just for this date, playing more songs from the new album and having more time than usual.

It’s one of those Rise To Fall concerts that you can’t miss if you like the band, as we will put a lot of effort into making it a great party.

“You can tell when Dan has written a part or a whole song. I think he enriches the bulk of the album.”

-How did you experience the recent cancellation of your show at the last Z Live Festival in Zamora? Will you come back next year to make it up to the fans who came to see you?

Well, it’s a bitch not being able to play. We were very excited since it was the first concert of this “new era” we had 2 songs from the new album prepared for the show, new backdrop, new production… But those very adverse weather conditions prevented us and a lot of colleagues from playing.

We have some fans who came from Poland exclusively to see us, in the end they didn’t see the show but we hung out with them all weekend at the festival and it seems that they are going to come to the presentation in Bilbao to see us. At Z Live we will be more than happy to return because it is a great festival.

-Do you have plans to be able to present this new album in Europe? A new Japanese tour maybe like the one you did with Soilwork?

This year we already have quite a few national dates and we are already working to go abroad, we love to play and visit different countries, so if all goes well, in 2024 we hope to be abroad presenting this new album.

-Anything you want to say to your followers?

Whoever wants to get the new album, t-shirts, or Premium vinyl that we have, we invite you to visit our online store at shop.risetofall.net

We invite you to follow us on rss and watch our videos on YouTube, nowadays for a band like us, that you support us by listening to music on digital platforms or buying merch, gives us air to continue.

Thank you all very much for your support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

