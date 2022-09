SANTIAGO DEL CHILE – Today in Santiago de Chile is a warm winter morning. The Andes surrounding the capital are covered with snow but the first flowers have blossomed on the trees. On the balconies of the buildings there are signs that read “I approve – I approve “and on the ground there are dozens of leaflets titling”rejection – rejection”. This is a Sunday that will remain written in Chilean history: citizens are called to vote to decide whether to cancel the Constitution forever